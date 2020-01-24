Trump Press Secretary Gives Washington Post Schedule that Includes ‘Ate Some Mike n’ Ikes’ to Prove She Does Something

Ostensible White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has yet to hold a press briefing, but she gave The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple a detailed “schedule” to account for the time she spends on the taxpayer dime, and told Wemple she’s a bargain at thrice the price.

Since Grisham took over from Sarah Huckabee Sanders last year, she has held precisely zero briefings, which led Wemple to start writing a regular series on the subject of whatever it is Grisham does do when she’s not on a Fox News hit.

In this week’s edition, Wemple published a list of activities that was provided to him by Grisham, and which all appear to have taken place simultaneously at 7 am on Thursday:

Today: 7 AM: Look ahead phone calls Morning huddle with team Individual meetings with team: impeachment, social media, intern program, calendar TV bookings meeting Facetimed my son COS meeting Digital meeting Project for FLOTUS Review of press sec announcements Emails/text/phone calls w with reporters Meetings with reporters Met w POTUS prior to departure Met w impeachment team Researched what constitutes a news organization for a reporter Phone call w little sister Long term planning meeting for a comms event Upcoming interview logistics Ate some Mike n’ Ikes Meeting w speechwriting Planning to host my team for lunch tomorrow (pizza) to thank them for the long hours and hard work Monitored the colossal waste of time that is the impeachment sham Starting on my 5th cup of coffee because of said monitoring

According to Grisham, though, she’s a bargain for the taxpayer because she has three jobs she barely does:

Grisham has three jobs in the White House: press secretary, communications director and communications director for the first lady. We asked her to identify which duties fell into which baskets. She replied, “It is 100% of my job(s) — plural — period. If you do want some math I can tell you that I do three jobs for 1/3 the salary that it would normally cost taxpayers.”

And can you really put a price on eating Mike ‘n Ikes and making detailed plans to (checks notes) order some pizzas?

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]