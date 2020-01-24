Trump Press Secretary Gives Washington Post Schedule that Includes ‘Ate Some Mike n’ Ikes’ to Prove She Does Something
Ostensible White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has yet to hold a press briefing, but she gave The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple a detailed “schedule” to account for the time she spends on the taxpayer dime, and told Wemple she’s a bargain at thrice the price.
Since Grisham took over from Sarah Huckabee Sanders last year, she has held precisely zero briefings, which led Wemple to start writing a regular series on the subject of whatever it is Grisham does do when she’s not on a Fox News hit.
In this week’s edition, Wemple published a list of activities that was provided to him by Grisham, and which all appear to have taken place simultaneously at 7 am on Thursday:
Today:
7 AM: Look ahead phone calls
Morning huddle with team
Individual meetings with team: impeachment, social media, intern program, calendar
TV bookings meeting
Facetimed my son
COS meeting
Digital meeting
Project for FLOTUS
Review of press sec announcements
Emails/text/phone calls w with reporters
Meetings with reporters
Met w POTUS prior to departure
Met w impeachment team
Researched what constitutes a news organization for a reporter
Phone call w little sister
Long term planning meeting for a comms event
Upcoming interview logistics
Ate some Mike n’ Ikes
Meeting w speechwriting
Planning to host my team for lunch tomorrow (pizza) to thank them for the long hours and hard work
Monitored the colossal waste of time that is the impeachment sham
Starting on my 5th cup of coffee because of said monitoring
According to Grisham, though, she’s a bargain for the taxpayer because she has three jobs she barely does:
Grisham has three jobs in the White House: press secretary, communications director and communications director for the first lady. We asked her to identify which duties fell into which baskets. She replied, “It is 100% of my job(s) — plural — period. If you do want some math I can tell you that I do three jobs for 1/3 the salary that it would normally cost taxpayers.”
And can you really put a price on eating Mike ‘n Ikes and making detailed plans to (checks notes) order some pizzas?
