Trump Proudly Quotes NY Times Article That Called Him ‘Stained in History’

President Donald Trump proudly broadcast a quote from New York Times reporter Peter Baker assessing Trump’s political status following his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial — from an article whose headline called Trump “stained in history.”

On Saturday morning, Trump published a pair of tweets quoting baker. He wrote “’Ralph Waldo Emerson seemed to foresee the lesson of the Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump. ‘When you strike at the King, Emerson famously said, ‘you must kill him.’ Mr. Trump’s foes struck at him but did not take him down. A triumphant Mr.Trump emerges from the……….biggest test of his presidency emboldened, ready to claim exoneration, and take his case of grievance, persecution and resentment to the campaign trail.’ Peter Baker @nytimes,” then added “The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!”

…..biggest test of his presidency emboldened, ready to claim exoneration, and take his case of grievance, persecution and resentment to the campaign trail.” Peter Baker @nytimes The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2020

That quote came from a February 1 “news analysis” article entitled “While Stained in History, Trump Will Emerge From Trial Triumphant and Unshackled,” which looked ahead to Trump’s then-impending acquittal. Baker wrote:

Ralph Waldo Emerson seemed to foresee the lesson of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump. “When you strike at a king,” Emerson famously said, “you must kill him.” Mr. Trump’s foes struck at him but did not take him down. With the end of the impeachment trial now in sight and acquittal assured, a triumphant Mr. Trump emerges from the biggest test of his presidency emboldened, ready to claim exoneration and take his case of grievance, persecution and resentment to the campaign trail. The president’s Democratic adversaries rolled out the biggest constitutional weapon they had and failed to defeat him, or even to force a full trial with witnesses testifying to the allegations against him. Now Mr. Trump, who has said that the Constitution “allows me to do whatever I want” and pushed so many boundaries that curtailed past presidents, has little reason to fear the legislative branch nor any inclination to reach out in conciliation.

Witnesses were not permitted at Trump’s trial because Republicans voted not to allow them, and Trump’s White House refused to provide documents that were subpoenaed.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]