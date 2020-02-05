The Senate has officially voted to acquit President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The vote fell on strictly partisan lines, save for Mitt Romney’s vote to convict the president on the abuse of power charge. 52 senators voted not guilty, 48 voted guilty on that charge.

The obstruction of Congress article of impeachment was rejected along partisan lines, including Romney voting not guilty.

Republicans like Susan Collins were seen as potentially being on the fence, but ultimately Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Lamar Alexander voted in favor of acquittal.

There was also a question of whether any Democrats would join Republicans and make this a bipartisan acquittal, but before the vote this afternoon Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin said they would vote to convict on both charges.

