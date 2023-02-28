Trump Rages At Murdoch Over New Fox News Revelations: ‘Killing His Case And Infuriating His Viewers’

Former President Donald Trump raged at Fox News magnate Rupert Murdoch over revelations from a new filing in the bombshell Dominion defamation suit against the network.

Damning comments made by Fox News hosts and executives in private in the aftermath of the election were revealed in a recent filing by Dominion Voting Systems, which is suing Fox News for defamation and seeking $1.6 billion in damages. The suit has prompted copious doomsaying by a spectrum of pundits, including Mediaite Editor-in-Chief Aidan McLaughlin and famed First Amendment lawyer Floyd Abrams.

On Monday afternoon, a new bombshell filing dropped that’s chock full of fresh revelations, including several damning admissions and comments from Murdoch.

On Tuesday morning, Trump weighed in on the new filing with a rant trashing Murdoch for “throwing his anchors under the table” and thereby “killing his case and infuriating his viewers” — then spewed a raft of familiar falsehoods about the election:

Why is Rupert Murdoch throwing his anchors under the table, which also happens to be killing his case and infuriating his viewers, who will again be leaving in droves – they already are. There is MASSIVE evidence of voter fraud & irregularities in the 2020 Presidential Election. Just look at the documentary “2000 MULES” and you will see large scale ballot stuffing caught on government cameras, or votes cast without Legislatures approval, or just recently, the FBI/Twitter Files Scandal. RIGGED!!!

A Fox News PR spokesman furnished the following statement in response to the new filing:

Dominion’s lawsuit has always been more about what will generate headlines than what can withstand legal and factual scrutiny, as illustrated by them now being forced to slash their fanciful damages demand by more than half a billion dollars after their own expert debunked its implausible claims. Their summary judgment motion took an extreme, unsupported view of defamation law that would prevent journalists from basic reporting and their efforts to publicly smear FOX for covering and commenting on allegations by a sitting President of the United States should be recognized for what it is: a blatant violation of the First Amendment.

