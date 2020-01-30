E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accused President Donald Trump of rape, is seeking, as part of a defamation lawsuit, his DNA to determine whether it matches samples found on her dress.

Carroll alleged in a book that Trump raped her in the 1990’s, and that she kept the dress she wore during the assault. She is suing Trump for defamation after the president denied her allegation.

Lawyers representing Carroll served papers to Trump’s attorneys that call upon Trump to submit his DNA for “analysis and comparison against unidentified male DNA present on the dress,'” according to an Associated Press report:

“The Donna Karan coatdress still hangs on the back of my closet door, unworn and unlaundered since that evening,” she wrote. She donned it for a photo accompanying the magazine piece. Trump said in June that Carroll was “totally lying” and he had “never met this person in my life.” While a 1987 photo shows them and their then-spouses at a social event, Trump dismissed it as a moment when he was “standing with my coat on in a line.” “She is trying to sell a new book — that should indicate her motivation,” he said in one of various statements on the matter, adding that the book “should be sold in the fiction section.” “Unidentified male DNA on the dress could prove that Donald Trump not only knows who I am, but also that he violently assaulted me in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman and then defamed me by lying about it and impugning my character,” Carroll said in a statement Thursday. Her lawyer, Kaplan, said it was “standard operating procedure” in a sexual assault investigation to request a DNA sample from the accused. “As a result, we’ve requested a simple saliva sample from Mr. Trump to test his DNA, and there really is no valid basis for him to object,” she said. Trump’s lawyer has tried to get the case thrown out. A Manhattan judge declined to do so earlier this month, saying the attorney hadn’t properly backed up his arguments that the case didn’t belong in a New York court.

This past year, Ms. Carroll accused Trump of an encounter in a department store dressing room where he raped her, which was spelled out in a New Yorker article in June.

In November, Carroll sued Trump on the grounds of defamation after Trump denied her rape allegations. In response to the allegations, Trump has stated that Carrol is trying to sell a book with “false stories” and has billed Carrol as “not my type.”

Read the exclusive report from AP here.

