E. Jean Carroll Responds to Trump Saying ‘She’s Not My Type’

Earlier tonight, President Donald Trump again denied writer E. Jean Carroll‘s sexual assault accusation, remarking, “I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?”

CNN’s Anderson Cooper spoke with Carroll tonight and asked her for her response.

Carroll said, “I love that. I am SO glad I’m not his type. I’m so glad.”

Cooper noted that this isn’t the first time Trump has made comments like this, saying of another accuser during the 2016 campaign, “When you looked at that horrible woman last night, you said I don’t think so… She would not be my first choice, that I can tell you.”

Carroll also noted that he “also called Miss Universe fat––Miss Piggy, I think he called her.”

“He’s denied all 15 women who have come forward. He denies. He turns it around. He threatens and he attacks,” she said.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com