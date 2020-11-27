comScore

Trump Relentlessly Mocked For Holding Thanksgiving Press Conference From Tiny Desk

By Zachary PetrizzoNov 27th, 2020, 1:21 pm

On Thanksgiving Day, President Donald Trump took a seat at a particularly tiny desk to hold a press conference where he verbally attacked a White House reporter and baselessly touted widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Following his presser appearance, Twitter users relentlessly mocked Trump’s petite desk online.

The influential news mogul and Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge even poked fun at Trump’s miniature desk.

“TRUMP RAGE AT #DIAPER AS DAYS DWINDLE,” Drudge led his news aggregator with on Friday. “EVEN DESK IS SHRINKING!” he added.

Attorney Ken White further took a swipe at Trump on Twitter, writing, “Time’s almost up, Donnie, and then it’s pencils down,” he wrote.

Late on Thanksgiving evening, Trump apparently got upset after “#DiaperDon” began trending on Twitter.

