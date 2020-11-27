On Thanksgiving Day, President Donald Trump took a seat at a particularly tiny desk to hold a press conference where he verbally attacked a White House reporter and baselessly touted widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Following his presser appearance, Twitter users relentlessly mocked Trump’s petite desk online.

Maybe if you behave yourself, stop lying to undermine a fair election & start thinking of what’s good for the country instead of whining about how unfairly you are treated, you’ll be invited to sit at the big boy’s table. #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/nnNOoOI1gl — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 27, 2020

This is the Four Seasons Total Landscaping of tables. pic.twitter.com/RwYZ9zUksH — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) November 27, 2020

When you lose Electoral College, you go back to Electoral Preschool pic.twitter.com/wBDjwqiS7L — NeuroPsychoPhD (@SethN12) November 27, 2020

The influential news mogul and Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge even poked fun at Trump’s miniature desk.

“TRUMP RAGE AT #DIAPER AS DAYS DWINDLE,” Drudge led his news aggregator with on Friday. “EVEN DESK IS SHRINKING!” he added.

Attorney Ken White further took a swipe at Trump on Twitter, writing, “Time’s almost up, Donnie, and then it’s pencils down,” he wrote.

Late on Thanksgiving evening, Trump apparently got upset after “#DiaperDon” began trending on Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]