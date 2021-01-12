There’s been a lot of reporting in the past few days about the tense relationship between Mike Pence and Donald Trump, after Pence and lawmakers in the U.S. Capitol Building went into lockdown after an angry, violent mob of Trump supporters stirred up by the president’s election lies stormed the building.

Their relationship, according to multiple reports, has hit a low point. Pence has made it clear he’s not invoking the 25th Amendment, but it seems as though he’s really not happy with the president.

The New York Times has new details in its reporting Tuesday night that includes this rather colorful message he sent to his vice president to pressure him on the election results count:

“You can either go down in history as a patriot,” Mr. Trump told him, according to two people briefed on the conversation, “or you can go down in history as a pussy.”

Again, Pence could not actually do what the president was demanding of him. He does not have that power. And he publicly said so.

But moments after the vice president was evacuated last Wednesday, the president of the United States despicably continued to attack him.

