President Donald Trump late into the night on Friday retweeted nonsense claiming that the media, CNN specifically, is no longer covering the coronavirus pandemic, around the time when reports broke of his own White House Chief Staff Mark Meadows testing positive for Covid-19.

Paul Sperry sent out the tweet the president retweeted. Sperry is a a pro-Trump personality whose Twitter bio is misleading at the very best.

“Funny how CNN has suddenly stopped its “COVID-COVID-COVID!” drumbeat, isn’t it? They’ve even taken down their death toll tumbler. Aren’t we still in the middle of a supposed national health-care emergency, CNN? Don’t you care anymore, CNN? What a bunch of phonies #CovidNewsNetwork,” Sperry tweeted, which was amplified by Trump.

While Trump smashed the retweet button late into the night, CNN’s homepage refected that, in fact, the news organization was heavily covering the coronavirus pandemic, even late into the night on Friday.

In addition, on Friday night, Trump retweeted other pundits backing his baseless voter fraud claims, including John Solomon and Fox News contributor Dan Bongino.

