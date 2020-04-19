Trump Rips ‘Inherently Dumb’ Nancy Pelosi Over Fox Interview: ‘Wallace & Fox News Are on a Bad Path’

President Donald Trump tore into Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Twitter after appearing in a Fox News Sunday interview with anchor Chris Wallace, blasting the speaker as “inherently dumb,” while further ripping Wallace and the cable network.

“Nervous Nancy is an inherently ‘dumb’ person. She wasted all of her time on the Impeachment Hoax. She will be overthrown, either by inside or out, just like her last time as ‘Speaker.'” Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon.

“Wallace & @FoxNews are on a bad path, watch!” Trump added.

Nervous Nancy is an inherently “dumb” person. She wasted all of her time on the Impeachment Hoax. She will be overthrown, either by inside or out, just like her last time as “Speaker”. Wallace & @FoxNews are on a bad path, watch! https://t.co/nkEj5YeRjb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2020

Pelosi appeared on numerous morning news shows on Sunday, including on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos with anchor George Stephanopoulos where she swatted down the president’s attacks via Twitter and refocused on the conversation to the nations Covid-19 response. When she spoke to Wallace, Pelosi spoke about negotiations to replenish the coronavirus small business loan program, disputed the notion that she also downplayed the virus, and said “the president gets an F, a failure on the testing.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]