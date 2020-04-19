House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), in an interview with ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos, swatted down President Donald Trump’s insults blasting the president over “avoid[ing] responsibility and assign[ing] blame.”

The speaker Sunday morning on This Week with George Stephanopoulos further refocused the conversation on how the nation should be responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we come on the air this morning the coronavirus continues to spread. Now more than 730,000 cases across America. And as the fight to contain the virus goes on the White House, Congress and governors also now focused on containing the economic devastation caused by the pandemic,” Stephanopoulos began.

The anchor continued, “At the White House last night, the president stepped up his attacks on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claiming she’s blocking new funding for the paycheck protection plan program for small business.”

“You know, over the last 48 hours, President Trump has leveled a series of tweets and attacks against you, calling you weak, crazy, away on vacation, and more importantly, he’s accused you of costing American jobs by blocking new finds for the paycheck protection program,” Stephanopoulos stated.

“What’s your response?” the anchor asked Pelosi.

The speaker fired back, swatting down the president’s tweets, stating that she doesn’t pay much attention to the insults dished out on Twitter.

“Frankly, I don’t pay that much attention to the president’s tweets against me,” Pelosi stated.

“As I have said, he’s a poor leader, he’s always trying to avoid responsibility, and assign blame. But putting that aside, because we have to put that aside, what we really now is as we go forward with this interim package, of course, we all support the PPP, the paycheck protection program, we helped shape it in a bipartisan way.”

“But we want to make sure it’s reaching all of America’s small businesses, and we also want to make sure it’s operating in our communities, where our doctors, nurses, teachers are being compensated for and not fired,” Pelosi continued. “That’s why we’re asking for the additional funds in the package as well as for hospitals so we can do testing, testing, testing.”

