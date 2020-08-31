President Donald Trump envisions “riots like you have never seen” if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is elected in November, Trump said in an interview with Laura Ingraham set to air Monday evening.

“If it weren’t Donald Trump’s America — to just use the expression, as I’m president — you would have riots like you’ve never seen,” Trump said in footage previewed by Fox News’ John Roberts on Monday afternoon.

“The Democrats have lost control of the radical left,” Trump added. “Don’t forget, Biden was not going to come out of his basement until the election.”

The comments come the night before Trump is expected to visit the scene of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and hours after Biden whacked the president over the issue in a speech in Pittsburgh. “These are not images of some imagined Joe Biden America in the future,” Biden said, response to images Trump has conjured of a more violent America under Biden’s prospective administration. “These are images of Donald Trump’s America today. He keeps telling you if only he was president, it wouldn’t happen. If he was president … you would feel safe. He is president whether he knows it or not, and it is happening.”

