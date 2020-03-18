Trump Says Coronavirus ‘Snuck Up on Us’ ONE DAY After Saying He ‘Always’ Thought It Was a Pandemic

President Donald Trump said that the coronavirus “snuck up on us” just one day after claiming he had “always” thought of the outbreak as a serious “pandemic.”

Trump took questions during a briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force Wednesday afternoon, where he was asked about measures to bolster the economy during the crisis, including cash payments to all Americans.

As he answered the question, Trump riffed on the disease’s progression, saying “The biggest thing we can do is get rid of the horrible — I call it the unseen enemy. You call it s there are a thousand different terms for it, but it snuck up on us.”

“And it’s, it did 128 countries, I think it’s in now, something like that, very close to that,” he continued. “Think about that. So it spreads very violently. It’s a very contagious, very, very contagious virus.”

But at Tuesday’s briefing, Trump was asked about his recent change in tone, and insisted that he had always treated the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic.

“I’ve always known this is a, this is a real, this is a pandemic, I’ve felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic,” Trump said Tuesday, despite the fact that he had spent weeks downplaying the crisis, even referring to concerns over the coronavirus as a “hoax.”

