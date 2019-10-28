comScore

Trump Shares Photo of Dog Involved in al-Baghdadi Raid

By Josh FeldmanOct 28th, 2019, 4:52 pm

During yesterday’s announcement of the successful raid taking out Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Donald Trump said that the dog that accompanied U.S. forces was injured and recovering.

Today Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said the dog is “slightly wounded and fully recovering,” and has “returned to duty with its handler.”

This afternoon the president tweeted a photo and said, “We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!”

The dog, per one reporter, is named Conan.

