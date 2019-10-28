Trump Shares Photo of Dog Involved in al-Baghdadi Raid

During yesterday’s announcement of the successful raid taking out Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Donald Trump said that the dog that accompanied U.S. forces was injured and recovering.

Today Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said the dog is “slightly wounded and fully recovering,” and has “returned to duty with its handler.”

This afternoon the president tweeted a photo and said, “We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!”

We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019

Roots out terrorists. Gets right back up when he's hurt. Loves America. We rate this dog 15/10. https://t.co/QUWq58g0Ig — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) October 28, 2019

Has to be in the top 10 unironically good Trump tweets. https://t.co/G3ErTbwvh8 — Tom Gara (@tomgara) October 28, 2019

quite literally possibly Donald Trump's best-ever tweet. exceedingly good doggo. https://t.co/oij9nP28Ew — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) October 28, 2019

CLASSIE! (full name: "Classified") (I'm joking, of course, but lookit the doggo!) https://t.co/u0k8roXnBX — Oblivier Knox (@OKnox) October 28, 2019

I can't stop looking at this dog's bright smile, the tongue hanging out, the absolute joy and excitement in her eyes. We do not deserve dogs. https://t.co/MJLLcP7tLC — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) October 28, 2019

breaking from my normal practice of not glorifying warfighters to say that this is a VERY good dog https://t.co/JjhxRVKFUL — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) October 28, 2019

Bless this hero pupper. https://t.co/VO9YtEEL5M — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) October 28, 2019

With this amazing military dog all over the news, a reminder we need to treat these K9 heroes better DOD Report on Mishandled Military Dog Adoptions Skips Accusations of Attempts to Sell Retired K9s to Foreign Countries https://t.co/4vr4Chei3S (via @stephengutowski @freebeacon) https://t.co/9sOXgg2263 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) October 28, 2019

The dog, per one reporter, is named Conan.

Multiple Defense Department sources have told me the dog’s name is Conan. https://t.co/efDmAsCbXb — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) October 28, 2019

