President Donald Trump fired back at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday night in a thread on Twitter, slamming the Michigan Democrat for failing to thank him after the FBI stopped a plot by far right extremists to abduct and possibly kill her.

On Thursday afternoon, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) revealed that the FBI had arrested more than a dozen white men and charged them with a number of serious crimes for their plan to abduct Whitmer and violently target law enforcement as part of an attempt to foment civil war.

Whitmer, in a subsequent press conference, implicated Trump as being “complicit” in encouraging right-wing violent extremists like those who had targeted her. She cited his infamous refusal to condemn the Proud Boys white supremacist group during the first presidential debate to support her argument.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Whitmer during the coronavirus pandemic for her insistence on maintaining strict lockdown rules to prevent the spread of infection. His ominous “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” tweet in mid-April spurred armed protestors to storm the state capitol during a legislative debate about the lockdown law in May. News reports about the foiled kidnapping plot noted that two of the men arrested were among that protest’s participants, which Trump had hailed as “very good people.”

Trump lashed out at Whitmer in his late night tweetstorm, claiming she has done a “terrible job” as governor. He then boasted that the federal government provided “tremendous help” to Michigan, which is one of the 50 states in the federal government, before noting that “my” Justice Department foiled the plot.

Governor Whitmer of Michigan has done a terrible job. She locked down her state for everyone, except her husband’s boating activities. The Federal Government provided tremendous help to the Great People of Michigan. My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

The president appeared incensed that Whitmer had not personally thanked him for the FBI carrying out its duties — and then falsely claimed that she had directly called him a “white supremacist.” He went on to decry violence by Antifa and other left-wing groups, but notably did not mention that those plotting against Whiter where far right extremists.

…today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist—while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn Antifa, Anarchists, Looters and Mobs that burn down Democrat run cities… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

Trump then concluded his thread by disavowing all political violence before once more demanding that Whitmer open up her state.

…I do not tolerate ANY extreme violence. Defending ALL Americans, even those who oppose and attack me, is what I will always do as your President! Governor Whitmer—open up your state, open up your schools, and open up your churches! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

Whitmer posted a tweet of her own in reply to the president, throwing a jab at Trump’s decision to bail on the second presidential debate once it was switched by the debate commission to a remote, virtual format.

Mr. President, I thought you weren’t interested in a virtual debate? You clearly didn’t watch my speech earlier. Feel free to tune in: https://t.co/QV5zsyrWDL https://t.co/V7GMj4cJFn — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) October 9, 2020

