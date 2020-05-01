President Donald Trump told Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to “make a deal” with the “angry” armed protesters who have been protesting the state’s coronavirus lockdown measures, calling them “very good people” in a Friday tweet.

“The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry,” Trump tweeted. “They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal.”

The protests have been ongoing for several weeks and have been covered repeatedly by Fox News. In mid-April, protesters deliberately jammed Michigan roads, while on Thursday, armed protesters stormed the Michigan Capitol in military gear and attempted to gain access to the House floor.

Directly above me, men with rifles yelling at us. Some of my colleagues who own bullet proof vests are wearing them. I have never appreciated our Sergeants-at-Arms more than today. #mileg pic.twitter.com/voOZpPYWOs — Senator Dayna Polehanki (@SenPolehanki) April 30, 2020

Protest moves inside Michigan Capitol. Crowd attempts to get onto Hoise floor. Lots of Michigan State Police and House sergeants at arms blocking door. pic.twitter.com/4FNQpimP4W — Rod Meloni (@RodMeloni) April 30, 2020

As Mediaite’s Reed Richardson explained on Thursday, Whitmer “has become a popular target of a small, but vocal minority who disapprove of her comprehensive business and travel restrictions and have expressed their outrage in the past while very publicly not following public health experts’ recommended social distancing guidelines.”

Last month, President Trump called on his supporters to “LIBERATE MICHIGAN,” along with Minnesota and Virginia, following news of the protests on Fox News, however the president has since taken a softer tone.

LIBERATE MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

