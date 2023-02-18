Trump Spends Friday Night Mean-Girling Bill Maher And ‘Perverts’ At Anti-Trump Group

Former President Donald Trump spent his Friday throwing passive-aggressive jabs at Bill Maher and CNN, and ranting about “perverts” at anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project.

Two years after Trump was banned from most social media for inciting the deadly January 6 attack, he is poised to return to them. Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated in November by self-described “Chief Twit” Elon Musk, and his Facebook account was also reinstated.

While he has yet to post on either platform, Trump is still active on his own site — where he ranted to his fellow users about CNN’s experiment of putting Maher’s “Overtime” segment on at 11:30 — for a third consecutive week.

This time, the digs came just an hour after the segment ended. Trump wrote at 12:42 Saturday morning:

Bill Maher has been badly hurt, not only for his poor ratings on HBO, but for his Epic failure on Fake News CNN. He is mortally wounded, but he has always proven himself to be a survivor. Will be interesting to see what happens to this shell of a man!

Trump also took aim at Lincoln Project and the Club for Growth in another late-night post:

Who’s worse, The Globalist Club for NO GROWTH, the “Made more progress under Trump than I have in Five years” Koch Brothers, or the “perverts” at the failed and contaminated Lincoln Project? Answer: They’re all bad China loving Globalists who are destroying our Country!

And of course, as we reported earlier, Trump insisted he has spent no time thinking up a nickname for Ron DeSantis — in a post that literally referred to DeSantis by a nickname Trump thought up for him:

I will never call Ron DeSanctimonious “Meatball” Ron, as the Fake News is insisting I will. Even though FoxNews killing lightweight Paul Ryan is revered by him, Low Energy Jeb Bush is his hero and always at his side, his beaches and State were closed for long periods of time, his testing, testing, testing for the China Virus didn’t work out too well, and his loyalty skills are really weak, it would be totally inappropriate to use the word “meatball” as a moniker for Ron!

Watch above via HBO.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.