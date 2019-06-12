Trump State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus admitted that the Iran nuclear deal, from which President Donald Trump withdrew the United States in 2018, is effective at keeping the rogue state from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Ortagus briefed reporters on Wednesday afternoon, where she was pressed about recent comments made by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Jackie Wolcott.

In a statement Tuesday, Wolcott claimed that Iran is out of compliance with the nuclear deal — known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — although the most recent IAEA quarterly report finds Iran in compliance.

“Iran has claimed that it continues to comply with the JCPOA, but it is now reported to be in clear violation of the deal. This should be of great concern to all of us,” Wolcott said, and added “The United States calls on Iran to return to compliance without delay.”

At Wednesday’s briefing, Associated Press diplomatic writer Matt Lee asked Ortagus why the U.S. is demanding compliance with a deal it sees as “essentially garbage.”

Lee said that Wolcott’s demand “suggests to me that even though you guys say that this is the worst deal ever negotiated, and a horrible failure, that you actually see some value in it,” and asked Why would you call for Iran to comply with a deal that you think is essentially garbage? Is it better than nothing, is that what the position of the administration is?”

Ortagus replied that the administration’s position on the deal “is not changed, but we of course do not want Iran to get a nuclear weapon.”

She then ran down a list of Iran’s other, non-nuclear “malign activities,” and concluded by saying “these are common sense things here, that we want the Iranians to stop terrorizing innocent people.”

“I get that,” Lee said, but asked, with regard to Iran’s alleged violation of the deal, “why do you care if the deal is bad? Demanding that Iran come back into compliance with a deal that you have withdrawn from because you see no value in it seems to be contradictory to me.”

“I don’t think it’s contradictory,” Ortagus replied, and again stated that the reason for the demand that Iran comply is that “we have stated very loudly since the beginning of the administration that we do not want the Iranian regime to get a nuclear weapon.

Pressed by Lee again, Ortagus hurried through a concluding statement about Iran’s “malign activities,” and then moved on.

Watch the clip above, via C-SPAN.

