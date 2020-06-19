President Donald Trump blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday, saying he had “nothing to do” with reopening football.

“Tony Fauci has nothing to do with NFL Football,” Trump said on Twitter. “They are planning a very safe and controlled opening. However, if they don’t stand for our National Anthem and our Great American Flag, I won’t be watching!!!”

Fauci earlier in the week questioned the possibility of football returning in 2020. “Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief said in an interview “If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year.”

The National Football League’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, indicated this month that the NFL is planning to move forward. “We are developing a comprehensive and rapid-result testing program and rigorous protocols that call for a shared responsibility from everyone inside our football ecosystem,” he said. “This is based on the collective guidance of public health officials, including the White House task force, the CDC, infectious disease experts, and other sports leagues.”

