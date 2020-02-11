President Donald Trump took a swing at 2020 Democratic candidate Micheal Bloomberg‘s golf game Tuesday in a tweet billing the former New York City mayor as a struggling player with sharp golf jargon criticism.

Trump blasted Bloomberg, “‘Mini Mike’ is a short ball (very) hitter,” while adding that his golf game is in the hurt due to his “tiny clubhead speed.”

The tweet from Trump was teed off with an image attached to the duo on a golf course.

Mini Mike is a short ball (very) hitter. Tiny club head speed. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! https://t.co/5DUj16jtZf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

“Fore,” isn’t only being heard about Bloomberg’s game. Trump’s golf game has also been questioned, as the current president reportedly wins championships at his courses, despite allegedly not having the best ball.

