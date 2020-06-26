President Donald Trump whiffed bigly when friendly interviewer Sean Hannity asked him to name his top priorities for a second term, and Trump couldn’t name even one.

During Thursday night’s edition of Fox News’ Hannity, the host devoted the hour to a town hall-style interview that, despite the friendly setting, still threw Trump for a loop when Hannity asked him to envision a victory on election night.

“If you hear, in 131 days from now at some point in the night or early morning, ‘We can now project Donald J. Trump has been re-elected the 45th president of the United States’ — let’s talk,” Hannity said, and asked “What’s at stake in this election as you compare and contrast, and what are your top priority items for a second term?”

“Well one of the things that will be really great, you know, the word ‘experience’ is still good,” Trump said. “I always say talent is more important than experience. I’ve always said that. But the word experience is a very important word. It’s a very important meaning.”

“I never did this before, I never slept over in Washington,” Trump elaborated. “I was in Washington I think 17 times, all of a sudden I’m the president of the United States, you know the story, I’m riding down Pennsylvania Avenue with our First Lady and I say, ‘This is great.’ But I didn’t know very many people in Washington, it wasn’t my thing. I was from Manhattan, from New York. Now I know everybody. And I have great people in the administration.”

“You make some mistakes, like you know an idiot like Bolton,” Trump continued, then wandered off with Hannity on a digression about his former national security adviser.

Elsewhere in the hour, Trump offhandedly remark that former Vice President Joe Biden “is going to be president because some people don’t love me,” and earlier this week predicted that Biden would complete construction on the border wall before catching himself and adding “Hopefully he won’t get the chance.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

