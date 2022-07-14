Trump Who? Nancy Pelosi Refuses to Speculate on 2024 Run: ‘Do I Ever Even Mention His Name?’

Amid speculation that Former President Donald Trump will announce a 2024 run for office prior to the midterms, Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) refused to join in on the conjecture, or even mention Trump’s name.

Trump has been teasing his bid for president in 2024 for quite a while but has yet to officially announce his run. The former president, since leaving office has made it abundantly clear that his 2024 run is anything but a rumor, however, the timing details are limited.

According to The Washington Post, who spoke to Trump allies and advisors, say that Trump is looking to make an official announcement in September. He is, however, concerned about the impact of his announcement on the midterm elections. Trump also told New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi that he has “already made that decision,” and all that is left to decide is when he will officially announce his 2024 run for president.

When asked about all of this recent media speculation Pelosi quipped, “Do I ever even mention his name?” continuing, “Would I even waste my time talking about him?”

The speaker then shifted the conversation to the Democratic Party mindset as the midterms steadily approach saying “Democrats have absolutely no intention of losing the House in November and the Senate too.”

“We are mobilized, we are fortified and we have great candidates,” said Pelosi continuing gravely that “Our country is at risk. Our democracy is at risk.”

The speaker claimed that she doesn’t “speculate on who’s running in 2024, even if it’s the former occasional occupant of the White House,” arguing that it is up to the Republican Party to determine their candidate for office.

“But we do know that if people vote, women vote, women win and so do their issues,” concluded Pelosi, “So that’s what we’re about.”

