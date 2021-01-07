President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos submitted her resignation letter on Thursday, according to a new report out from The Wall Street Journal, following pro-Trump vigilantes storming the United States Capitol building on Wednesday.

“Education Secretary Betsy DeVos submitted her resignation to President Trump on Thursday night, saying the Capitol riot was an inflection point for her,” the WSJ reported.

In her resignation letter, Devos called out Trump over his rhetoric stoking tension.

“There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me,” Devos wrote, according to The Associated Press.

NEWS: Betsy DeVos has resigned, writing in a letter to the president: “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.” https://t.co/Kiq4WwbKhh — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) January 8, 2021

The news follows another cabinet official, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, who tendered her resignation earlier on Thursday, as well.

