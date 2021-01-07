Newsmax TV host Greg Kelly began his program Thursday night by very obliquely acknowledging that he had been misleading his viewers for weeks, when he accepted Joe Biden was going to be the 46th president only by comparing him to a “bank robber” who got away it.

Kelly has been among the biggest promoters of President Donald Trump’s delusional election fraud conspiracy theories, repeatedly lying and telling his audience that Joe Biden was not the president-elect and that Trump will remain in office after Jan. 20th. But he changed his tone on Thursday as Trump released a semi-concession video that, inconveniently, blew up Kelly’s alternative universe take on the next four years.

“Sometimes, sometimes the bank robber gets away with it, Joe Biden stole this election,” Kelly grimly said to start his show. “You know it. I know it. Tens of millions of Americans agree with us.”

The Newsmax host then declared that Trump should never accept that he lost the 2020 election.

“Donald Trump should not concede, because he didn’t lose, but we do recognize this,” Kelly lied again. “That come noon on January 20th, Donald Trump will no longer be the president, because Joe Biden got away with it.”

“The system was always stacked, against our president,” Kelly added, without elaborating how Trump beat this system in 2016.

The Newsmax host further shared that Wednesday night he couldn’t sleep, which led him on a journey to read the front page of the New York Times.

“It got me mad right off the bat,” he said of Times’ headline “Trump Incites Mob,” which the national news outlet ran on Thursday.

Watch above, via Newsmax TV. (h/t: Media Matters’ Alicia Sadowski)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]