Trump’s Mid-Pandemic Indoor Tulsa Rally is Taking Place on ‘National No Mask Day’

Saturday is “National No Mask Day,” a social media-fueled protest that happens to fall on the same day as President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa — the first since the coronavirus pandemic put much of the country in lockdown.

The occasion was flagged earlier this week by Scary Mommy’s Valerie Williams, who was not so keen on the idea:

Yep. The idiotic event is being advertised as being held at “every store, every town, everywhere USA.” Insisting on not wearing a face covering during a pandemic where transmission is happening via respiratory droplets? Weird flex, but ok. As COVID-19 cases rise sharply in several states that have relaxed previous shutdown measures, it’s a little ridiculous to see people who think there’s no need to take even the most basic of precautions to help halt spread. I live in one of those sharply rising states and anecdotally, I can tell you that mask use where I am is spotty AF. Wearing masks certainly couldn’t hurt when it comes to lessening the spread of respiratory droplets, and science is putting out content backing that up.

The event was announced in a Facebook post that reads:

NO MASK DAY

NATIONWIDE DAY OF PROTEST

JUNE 20, 2020 END ALL MASK ORDERS

EVERY STORE

EVERY PARK

EVERY TOWN & CITY

EVERYWHERE USA! Help us make this a National Event! Share widely!

The post has racked up over 18,000 shares as of Saturday morning, which doesn’t sound like a lot. But from the look of the lines at Trump’s rally, it seems every one of those 18,000 people grabbed three friends and headed to Tulsa.

Public health officials, including Trump administration experts Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, have expressed grave concern about Trump’s indoor rally, and recommended precautions like face coverings.

