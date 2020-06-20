WATCH: Viral Videos Show Teeming Throngs of Maskless Trump Fans Lining Up for Tulsa Rally

On Saturday morning, stunning videos featuring teeming throngs of Trump supporters circulated on Twitter hours ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma — with very few coronavirus masks in evidence.

Public health officials, including Trump administration epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, have expressed grave concern about Trump’s indoor rally, and recommended precautions like face coverings.

In that context, the videos that emerged Saturday morning could be seen as ominous, as Trump supporters packed the streets around the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa. There appeared to be little, if any, precautions being taken.

President Trump supporters line up outside Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa where Trump is expected to have a rally later today https://t.co/UbWqiOjkRy pic.twitter.com/KV0drVjrjW — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) June 20, 2020

The front of the line to get into the Trump Tulsa rally at 7pm CT. It’s not yet 8am. @NBCNews @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/CStWe2QaUq — Morgan Radford (@MorganRadford) June 20, 2020

Longest line ever this early ahead of a Trump rally, and this is only one of 3 in downtown Tulsa right now #TrumpRallyTulsa #Trump #Tulsa #TulsaRally pic.twitter.com/WWcL7eSarN — Brendan Gutenschwager (@bgutenschwager) June 20, 2020

Earlier this week, Trump said he wasn’t concerned about infections at the rally, claiming that the coronavirus is “dying out.”

Nearly 700 Americans were confirmed to have died from the disease on Friday, and the total U.S. death toll is currently a few hundred shy of 120,000.

Trump’s rally is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

