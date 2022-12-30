Trump’s Newly Released Tax Returns Show He Paid ZERO DOLLARS in Taxes in 2020

Former President Donald Trump paid nothing in federal income taxes in 2020.

According to the highly-awaited tax documents released by the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday, Trump paid $0 in federal income taxes in 2020, in which he claimed a $5.47 million refund, after paying $133,445 in 2019; $999,446 in 2018; $750 in both 2017 and 2016; and $641,931 in 2015.

In 2020, Trump got almost $5.47 million in a tax refund as he applied the remaining $8 million toward his 2021 taxes, according to the tax return. Trump was able to deduct $915,171 from his taxes. The former president experienced losses of more than $15.8 million.

In a statement released by Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington, the former president blasted his tax returns being released.

The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people. The great USA divide will now grow far worse. The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street! The “Trump” tax returns once again show how proudly successful I have been and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive for creating thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and enterprises.

