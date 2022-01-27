Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is laughing off critics who believe the “stupid” notion that he is a stooge for Russia and Vladimir Putin.

Carlson spoke to Axios for an analysis piece the outlet published on how conservative attitudes have changed in recent years on topics like foreign intervention and being tough on Russia while the country threatens to invade Ukraine. Carlson acknowledged these changes among Republicans, and strongly approved of them while snarking at those who argue his commentary echoes Russian propaganda.

“I just want to go on the record and say I could care less if they call me a pawn of Putin,” Carlson said. “It’s too stupid. I don’t speak Russian. I’ve never been to Russia. I’m not that interested in Russia. All I care about is the fortunes of the United States because I have four children who live here.”

Much of Axios’ report explores the hypothesis that Carlson and former President Donald Trump influenced the GOP into abandoning the party’s previously-mainstream hardline stance against Russia. The piece notes that many Republicans are more interested in blasting President Joe Biden over Putin with regard to the Ukrainian situation, and GOP operatives are observing anti-interventionist trends within the party.

Carlson is described as a major driver behind this trend, plus the root of criticisms being leveled at Democratic politicians as well. The Fox host delighted in that by telling Axios “I really hope that Republican primary voters are ruthless about this,” and vote out any Republican “who believes Ukraine’s borders are more important than our borders.”

Carlson also spoke to The New York Times to defend his coverage, saying “of course I’m not an agent of Russia,” and bashing the “zombie ideas” among hawkish Republicans who want Biden to give Ukraine more military support.

“I’m just amused by the idea of defending the territorial integrity of a country most Americans can’t identify on Google Maps,” Carlson said. He proceeded to liken the “childish” call to support Ukraine with the compulsion he and others in the media felt for America to fight foreign wars in the aftermath of 9/11.

“I mean, how can you even understand the country if you can’t even speak the language?” Carlson continued. “I’m not rooting for Putin. I just care about what happens to our country.”

