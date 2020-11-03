Twitter users delivered mixed but very strong reaction to a video montage of President Donald Trump dancing to The Village People hit YMCA — which Trump himself tweeted Tuesday morning along with the message “VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!”
The video was first posted by a pro-Trump twitter account and really took off after Trump posted it.
VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!pic.twitter.com/85ySh1KYkh
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020
Some Twitter blue-checks were thrilled, others less so. Just for fun, here’s a mixture of those reactions from
this is it. this is his best tweet. https://t.co/5cvuD4jFq4
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 3, 2020
I’m sorry to inflict this but his signature dance move looks like he’s giving two simultaneous handies. To the tune of YMCA no less. https://t.co/0Is9jas4g5
— Mask wearing and still pretty distant Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) November 3, 2020
Trump dancing supercut! https://t.co/dMUr2sYrF6
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 3, 2020
Fixed it for you #FIFY @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/39heSnLKYU pic.twitter.com/ea8Q4Na4Qk
— Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) November 3, 2020
I want this guy to be President. https://t.co/tA5gl75okx
— Nick Searcy, BELOVED INT’L FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 3, 2020
This might be the most embarrassing closing statement in electoral politics history.
Good Lord, please let it end. https://t.co/DtX5oTXVpT
— Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 3, 2020
Here it is! https://t.co/xipDyctz2Y
— Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 3, 2020
Donald Trump mimes jerking off many penises to the tune of YMCA https://t.co/XOqBm2hzJ7
— Jordan Raskopoulos (@JordanRasko) November 3, 2020
This is everything https://t.co/MnkcxYOnUM
— Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) November 2, 2020
What a dork. https://t.co/RojOq1v63X
— Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) November 3, 2020
It’s like he’s pulling on the ends of a towel which runs through his ears and empty skull.#VOTE (but not for our broken, incompetent president) https://t.co/5l68HOwVpd
— Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) November 3, 2020
Vote today! 4 more years! https://t.co/WCBb8FIHeW
— Mike Rogers Campaign (@MikeRogersCamp) November 3, 2020
❤️💙💚💛💜❤️❤️ https://t.co/9eSMWrYNM9
— Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) November 2, 2020
Whatever else you may think of him, he is an INCREDIBLE dancer.
Please vote today. https://t.co/uMfRX5nPFc
— (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) November 3, 2020
Hahaha okay this is actually great https://t.co/uEIauhVeSk
— Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️🌈 (@brad_polumbo) November 3, 2020
Consciously. Chose. To. Share. This.
All ya need to know, really.
Let’s send him off to go do the “Jerking Off Two Dudes Dance” as a civilian…#VOTE https://t.co/TPL0XmV21f
— Craig Thomas (@HimymCraig) November 3, 2020
And one hero asked a perfect, if obvious, question:
What’s the point of using YMCA if you’re not actually going to *do* the YMCA?https://t.co/XIr5auTmUv
— Marc Burrows (@20thcenturymarc) November 3, 2020
The dances have become a regular feature of Trump’s rallies, although numerous artists — including The Village People — have asked him not to use their music.
