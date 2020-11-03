Twitter users delivered mixed but very strong reaction to a video montage of President Donald Trump dancing to The Village People hit YMCA — which Trump himself tweeted Tuesday morning along with the message “VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!”

The video was first posted by a pro-Trump twitter account and really took off after Trump posted it.

Some Twitter blue-checks were thrilled, others less so. Just for fun, here’s a mixture of those reactions from

this is it. this is his best tweet. https://t.co/5cvuD4jFq4 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 3, 2020

I’m sorry to inflict this but his signature dance move looks like he’s giving two simultaneous handies. To the tune of YMCA no less. https://t.co/0Is9jas4g5 — Mask wearing and still pretty distant Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) November 3, 2020

Trump dancing supercut! https://t.co/dMUr2sYrF6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 3, 2020

I want this guy to be President. https://t.co/tA5gl75okx — Nick Searcy, BELOVED INT’L FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 3, 2020

This might be the most embarrassing closing statement in electoral politics history. Good Lord, please let it end. https://t.co/DtX5oTXVpT — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 3, 2020

Here it is! https://t.co/xipDyctz2Y — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 3, 2020

Donald Trump mimes jerking off many penises to the tune of YMCA https://t.co/XOqBm2hzJ7 — Jordan Raskopoulos (@JordanRasko) November 3, 2020

This is everything https://t.co/MnkcxYOnUM — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) November 2, 2020

It’s like he’s pulling on the ends of a towel which runs through his ears and empty skull.#VOTE (but not for our broken, incompetent president) https://t.co/5l68HOwVpd — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) November 3, 2020

Vote today! 4 more years! https://t.co/WCBb8FIHeW — Mike Rogers Campaign (@MikeRogersCamp) November 3, 2020

Whatever else you may think of him, he is an INCREDIBLE dancer. Please vote today. https://t.co/uMfRX5nPFc — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) November 3, 2020

Hahaha okay this is actually great https://t.co/uEIauhVeSk — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) November 3, 2020

Consciously. Chose. To. Share. This. All ya need to know, really. Let’s send him off to go do the “Jerking Off Two Dudes Dance” as a civilian…#VOTE https://t.co/TPL0XmV21f — Craig Thomas (@HimymCraig) November 3, 2020

And one hero asked a perfect, if obvious, question:

What’s the point of using YMCA if you’re not actually going to *do* the YMCA?https://t.co/XIr5auTmUv — Marc Burrows (@20thcenturymarc) November 3, 2020

The dances have become a regular feature of Trump’s rallies, although numerous artists — including The Village People — have asked him not to use their music.

