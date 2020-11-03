comScore

Twitter Erupts Over Trump-Tweeted Montage of Trump Dancing to YMCA

By Tommy ChristopherNov 3rd, 2020, 9:58 am

Mark Makela/Getty Images

Twitter users delivered mixed but very strong reaction to a video montage of President Donald Trump dancing to The Village People hit YMCA — which Trump himself tweeted Tuesday morning along with the message “VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!”

The video was first posted by a  pro-Trump twitter account and really took off after Trump posted it.

Some Twitter blue-checks were thrilled, others less so. Just for fun, here’s a mixture of those reactions from

And one hero asked a perfect, if obvious, question:

The dances have become a regular feature of Trump’s rallies, although numerous artists — including The Village People — have asked him not to use their music.

