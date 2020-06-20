comScore
'Rule of Law Is at the Precipice'

Twitter Explodes After SDNY US Att’y Fires Back at AG Barr Over Attempt at Forcing His Resignation: ‘Holy Sh*t’

By Reed RichardsonJun 20th, 2020, 12:05 am
Attorney General Bill Barr

Photo credit: Mandel Ngan, AFP/Getty Images.

Legal and political pundits were similarly aghast as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman, publicly called out Attorney General Bill Barr and announced that he was not “stepping down” despite Barr’s late Friday night press release claiming that.

Such a raw, public feud between two of the most powerful figure in the nation’s Justice Department elicited both shock and awe online and prompted the deployment of ominous terms like “unprecedented,” “truly shocking,” “constitutional crisis,” and “impeachment.” If  the Trump administration was trying bury a major personnel move in the news desert before a summer weekend amid several overlapping national crises and before a huge Trump rally, the gambit seemed to backfire. Instead,  numerous people, and some members of Congress, immediately called for oversight and public hearings about the attempted “Friday night massacre.”

