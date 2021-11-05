Twitter Suspends PJ Media for Op-Ed Calling Rachel Levine a Male

Twitter suspended an account belonging to PJ Media after the conservative news site published an op-ed critical of transgendered Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, the site announced announced in a blog post.

“Twitter has locked PJ Media’s account and is demanding that we delete a tweet that told the truth about Rachel Levine’s gender,” PJ Media editor Paula Bolyard announced in a column on the site. “You remember Levine. He’s Joe Biden’s transgender assistant secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and, if you believe the Washington Post, the ‘first-ever female four-star admiral’ in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.”

PJ Media’s Oct. 19 tweet shared the op-ed with the caption, “Rachel Levine is not the ‘First Female Four-star Admiral’ Because He’s a Male.'” Bolyard shared an image of Twitter’s lock on her website’s account, which noted PJ Media could return if it deleted the missive. She added that Twitter also locked a personal account belonging to the author of the op-ed, PJ Media columnist Matt Margolis, for sharing his work.

Bolyard indicated that PJ Media was refusing to delete the tweet, writing, “We’re not here to accommodate those who want to destroy us and erase our country’s Judeo-Christian history and heritage.”

It is not the first time Twitter has restricted tweets from a news organization. The company also banned The New York Post in 2020 for publishing unfavorable information about Hunter Biden gleaned from the damaged laptop he left behind at a computer repair shop. Twitter initially insisted it would not restore the The Post’s account until it voluntarily deleted any tweets linked to stories on the subject — even after Twitter acknowledged they did not violate its policies — but eventually backed down.

