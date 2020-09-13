comScore
Two LA County Deputies Critically Injured After Being Shot in Patrol Car in Compton

By Josh FeldmanSep 13th, 2020, 11:19 am

Two Los Angeles County sheriff deputies were shot in an ambush and critically injured in Compton Saturday night.

The department tweeted last night that both deputies “sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition” after being ambushed in their patrol car. They’re currently in the hospital “fighting for their lives,” the department added, posting brief video from the scene:

The shooting suspect is at large and a manhunt is underway.

The department also said there were protesters outside the hospital, tweeting, “To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through.”

Per the LA Times, the deputies have been identified as one 24-year old man and one 31-year-old woman. The female deputy is the mother of a six-year-old.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference, “The two deputies were ambushed by a gunman in a cowardly fashion… This is a dangerous job.”

