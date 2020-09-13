Two LA County Deputies Critically Injured After Being Shot in Patrol Car in Compton

Two Los Angeles County sheriff deputies were shot in an ambush and critically injured in Compton Saturday night.

The department tweeted last night that both deputies “sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition” after being ambushed in their patrol car. They’re currently in the hospital “fighting for their lives,” the department added, posting brief video from the scene:

Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this thread with information as it becomes available. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Update: One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

The shooting suspect is at large and a manhunt is underway.

The department also said there were protesters outside the hospital, tweeting, “To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through.”

Per the LA Times, the deputies have been identified as one 24-year old man and one 31-year-old woman. The female deputy is the mother of a six-year-old.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference, “The two deputies were ambushed by a gunman in a cowardly fashion… This is a dangerous job.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]