The University of California, Irvine, has released a politically-correct list of words and terms to use and avoid.

According to the Inclusive IT Language Guide, as opposed to “he” or “she,” “they” or “them” should be used. Instead of “his” or “her,” “their” should be utilized. “Guys” or “gals” shouldn’t be used, rather “folks,” “team,” or “y’all.” As opposed to “chairman,” “chair,” “moderator,” or “chairperson” should be used. Instead of “man” or “mankind,” “humanity,” “people,” “humankind” should be used.

On the list, alternatives to “sister school” or “sister campus” are “other UC Campus.” Instead of “grandfathered,” “legacy status” or “pre-existing” should be used. As opposed to “right-hand man,” “counterpart” or “indispensable” should be utilized. Instead of “man hours” or “manpower,” “person hours,” “engineer hours” or “level of effort (hours)” should be used.

According to UC Irvine:

This document should guide your terminology choices in your documentation, codebase, and discussions. Where you control the choice of words, you should choose wisely. We encourage you to use terminology from this guide in areas you can, but understand there may be times when words from outside systems, legacy technology, or existing standards constrain your options. In those cases, consider inclusive alternatives, such as providing a mapping from old to new terminology, with source attribution when necessary.

On Fox News’ Outnumbered on Wednesday, Fox Business anchor Lisa Kennedy, simply known as “Kennedy,” said, “They are going to render the English language totally useless. People like C.S. Lewis spinning in his grave.”

