UK Approves Extradition of WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange to US

The United Kingdom approved the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States.

Assange, 50, was arrested in April 2019 after spending several years as a refugee in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. On the day of his arrest, U.S. charges against Assange under the Espionage Act were unsealed.

Home Secretary Priti Patel signed the extradition order. Assange has two weeks to appeal it, according to Patel’s Office. WikiLeaks said in a statement on Friday the order will be appealed.

Blasting the Friday decision, WikiLeaks said, “This is a dark day for press freedom and British democracy. Anyone who cares about freedom of expression should be deeply ashamed.”

In a statement, the Home Office defended the extradition order.

“The UK courts have not found that it would be oppressive, unjust or an abuse of process to extradite Mr. Assange,” it said. “Nor have they found that extradition would be incompatible with his human rights, including his right to a fair trial and to freedom of expression, and that whilst in the US he will be treated appropriately, including in relation to his health.”

In April, a London court ordered Assange to be extradited to the United States.

Assange has been accused of hacking and publicizing sensitive and confidential U.S. government documents. If convicted of the charges, Assange could face a maximum 175-year prison sentence.

