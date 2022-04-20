Julian Assange’s Pending Extradition to U.S. Elicits Strong Twitter Reactions: ‘Political Execution’

By Jackson RichmanApr 20th, 2022, 12:47 pm
 

Justin Tallis/Getty Images

A London court ordered WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Wednesday to be extradited to the United States.

Assange, 50, was arrested in April 2019 after spending several years as a refugee in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. On the day of his arrest, U.S. charges against Assange under the Espionage Act were unsealed.

Assange has been accused of hacking and publicizing sensitive and confidential U.S. government documents. If convicted of the charges, Assange could face a maximum 175-year prison sentence.

Twitter users, from former Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn to far-right activist Jack Posobiec, reacted strongly to the extradition order being issued, and those commenting generally found common ground.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: