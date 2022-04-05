Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya torched Russia’s ambassador to Turtle Bay, Vasily Nebenzya, during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday, comparing Russia’s actions in Ukraine to those of Nazis.

“How have Russians got to the cruelty of Nazis,” rhetorically asked Kyslytsya to a stone-faced Nebenzya. “When have you started enjoying acting like Nazis, killing civilians, attempting to redraw internationally recognized borders, setting the task to finally resolve the Ukrainian issue, like Hitler attempted to resolve the Jewish issue?”

Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya speaks directly to the Russian ambassador at the UN Security Council: “When have you started enjoying acting like Nazis … setting the task to finally resolve the Ukrainian issue, like Hitler attempted to resolve the Jewish issue?” pic.twitter.com/zQLKyFTpIF — The Recount (@therecount) April 5, 2022

Throughout Ukraine, there have been killings, mass graves, and wanton, devastating destruction of civilian targets, according to Human Rights Watch.

In his speech before the Security Council on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky labeled Russia’s actions in his country as “the most terrible crimes since World War II” and called for Russia to be expelled from the Security Council. Zelensky’s address came just days after he called Russia’s actions in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha as a “genocide.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com