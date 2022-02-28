Ukrainian Ambassador to UN Calls for Putin to Kill Himself Like Hitler ‘Did in a Bunker’

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to kill himself like Adolf Hitler “did in a bunker.”

During a UN General Assembly session on Monday regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Sergiy Kyslytsya remarked, “We have been prompted to call for an emergency special session as the level of [distress] has been equated to that of the Second World War.”

“Or even higher, following Putin’s order to put in alert Russian nuclear forces, what a madness,” he continued. “If he wants to kill himself, he doesn’t need to use nuclear arsenal. He has to do what the guy in Berlin did in a bunker in May 1945.”

Kyslytsya’s words come as Ukraine has resisted Russia’s attempts to take over Ukraine, though Russia has been able to take some territory such as Chernobyl, the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster. Explosions, cyberattacks, and other military attacks have occurred throughout Ukraine. The United States and the West have responded with condemnations, sanctions, and assistance, including military aid.

On Monday, Switzerland, a financial hub, went against its position of neutrality and announced it would impose sanctions on Russia – same as those announced by the European Union.

Also on Monday, Ukraine and Russia met at the Belarus-Ukraine border. It is unknown if anything came of the meeting.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

