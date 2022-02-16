Virginia Governor Youngkin Signs Bill Making School Mask Mandates Illegal in State

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed into law a bill prohibiting schools from enacting mask mandates.

“Children have not only suffered learning loss,” he said moments before he signed the bill. “They’ve suffered relationship loss.”

Youngkin called the legislation a “chance to give all parents the rights to make decisions we know they have.”

“It’s not about any individual,” he added. “It’s about us.”

Youngkin said that the legislation was also “that we will get back to normal.”

As a gubernatorial candidate and as governor, Youngkin has repeatedly said students wearing masks in schools should be optional by policy and left to the discretion of each student’s parents or guardians.

The bill, SB739, passed the narrowly-controlled Democratic state Senate last week with 10 Democrats joining all Republicans. It passed the GOP-controlled House of Delegates along party lines on Monday.

After signing the bill into law, Youngkin gave the pen he used to sign it to a girl who has reportedly been suspended from school nine times for not wearing a mask. “You deserve this pen,” Youngkin told the girl as he handed her the pen.

The legislation is scheduled to take effect March 1.

