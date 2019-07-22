Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour refused to acknowledge First Lady Melania Trump’s existence in a podcast with The Economist.

“Melania came to the UK and very consciously wanted to see herself as an ambassador for British fashion or a transatlantic ambassador. Do you value that or would you rather just stay away from the Trumps?” The Economist’s Anne McElvoy asked Wintour.

“I think first lady Michelle Obama really was so incredible in every decision she made about fashion, she supported young American designers, she supported designers from all over the world, she was the best ambassador that this country could possibly have,” Wintour pivoted.

“But she’s not the first lady now so what about the one you’ve got now?” McElvoy asked again.

Wintour held steadfast. “To me, [Obama] is the example I admire.”

McElvoy also asked Wintour if it was a conscious decision on the part of Vogue to lift up the portrayal of Democrat women.

“I think it’s important for Vogue to support women who are leading change in this country,” Wintour responded.

McElvoy also asked Wintour about the president’s racist tweets. “I think the president is playing to his base. He’s very conscious and aware of who is supporting him,” Wintour responded.

[Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images]

