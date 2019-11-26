Warren CRATERS in New Quinnipiac Poll, Drops 14 Points as Biden Retakes Lead

Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s support has fallen off a cliff in the latest Quinnipiac University poll, as former Vice President Joe Biden has retaken the lead since last month and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has leapfrogged into second place.

The latest poll, released Tuesday, shows Warren dropping from 28 percent in late October — which gave her a sizable lead over Biden and the rest of the field — to third place with just 14 percent. Biden improved from 21 percent in October to 2 percent in the new poll, while Mayor Pete improved to second place with 16 percent, up from 14 percent in October.

A look inside the Q poll’s crosstabs show that Warren lost 14 points with black voters, and now polls at six percent with that group to Biden’s 43 percent. But Warren also lost 15 points with white voters, while Mayor Pete gained 10 points with whites.

This result caps off a bad month-and-a-half that has seen Warren’s national poll numbers steadily slipping. Since then, Buttigieg has also taken the lead from Warren in Iowa, while Bernie Sanders held a slim lead over Warren in the latest poll of New Hampshire.

In addition to his national lead, Biden is still crushing the rest of the Democratic field in South Carolina and holds a comfortable lead in Nevada, the third and fourth states on the Democratic primary calendar, respectively.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]