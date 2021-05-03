Washington Post Says Staffers Can Attend Pride March, But BLM Protest Off-Limits For Being ‘Political’

Washington Post editors reminded newsroom employees about the newspaper’s “longstanding policy” of expecting that newsroom employees will not participate in public political activism – although “expressions of personal identity” are acceptable, according to an internal memo.

“Memo from Washington Post managing editors to employees today outlining the ‘festivals and parades’ staff are permitted to participate in, as well as the events they are prohibited from participating in,” Daily Beast reporter Max Tani tweeted Monday.

Memo from Washington Post managing editors to employees today outlining the “festivals and parades” staff are permitted to participate in, as well as the events they are prohibited from participating in. pic.twitter.com/jbcG8CORbc — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) May 3, 2021

The Post memo was meant to “clarify our guidance on certain expressions of personal identity,” according to the document, and says that newsroom staffers may participate in “celebratory parades or festivals that are not partisan or political.”

The guidance apparently allows for participation in “Pride or Juneteenth celebrations, July 4th parades, heritage festivals and other such non-political gatherings,” while employees are expected to “refrain from such expressions of public advocacy” such as protests, demonstrations, and “partisan activities.”

“Context matters: It would be fine to participate in a celebration at BLM plaza but not a protest there or attend a Pride gathering but not a demonstration at the Supreme Court,” the memo also said.

“We should do everything possible to avoid partisanship or advocacy for specific policies or special interests, or the appearance of such activity,” the memo said, adding that an employee may wear a “rainbow cap, wave an American flag or wear a t-shirt celebrating their identity,” but a shirt supporting, for example, Washington DC statehood would not be acceptable, as “that would be an expression of public advocacy on a matter we cover.”

Some journalists on Twitter, however, said the guidance is an overreach, confusing, and potentially discriminatory.

I ask this with all sincerity: can someone explain to me the difference between a “celebration” at Black Lives Matter Plaza and a “protest” there? How does an attendee ensure one does not become the other? Is the location itself not, definitionally, “political”? https://t.co/VTSIBYi7xZ — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) May 3, 2021

Someone fighting for their civil rights (the Post saying you can go to pride but not a demonstration at the Supreme Court) is not taking a position on anything but their freedom, civil rights, and in many cases their safety. https://t.co/XZKgFJc16f — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 3, 2021

It’s so nauseating. Getting those emails from corporate “remember: blah blah blah …” was always fun. Like, thanks. You hire me to report honestly, but headed out with friends to celebrate/seek equality could be a fireable offense. — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 3, 2021

trying to divorce race and sexuality from politics now that those fights have been “won” sure does lead to interesting policies https://t.co/FgB5zwcwcz — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) May 3, 2021

🙄 Everything is political. Every damn thing. And expressions supporting basic human rights should not be subjected to tests of “partisanship,” because opponents will always make these “partisan.” — Jodi Jacobson 🩸🦷 #BlackLivesMatter (@jljacobson) May 3, 2021

It’s ridiculous that journalists are still expected to pretend to be neutral/have a view from nowhere in 2021. We have opinions and different lived experiences. The general public knows that. Why keep up the act? https://t.co/zQJ21hRnAE — Sara Luterman (@slooterman) May 3, 2021

This is just total nonsense. Not least because some people’s bodies are inherently “political” simply by virtue of existing. How do you avoid advocating for your own life? https://t.co/5edLeKPLFl — Mandy Brown (@aworkinglibrary) May 3, 2021

Serious question: Are Washington Post staffers required to opt out of DC’s “End Taxation Without Representation” license plates when registering their cars? https://t.co/3Mudd74VaL — Jeremy Schulman (@jeremyschulman) May 3, 2021

this “view from nowhere” that demands self-erasure & lack of advocacy for one’s civil rights is an affront to anyone who isn’t a straight white male 🤌🏻 https://t.co/0V9rijI5u4 — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) May 3, 2021

