Washington Post Says Staffers Can Attend Pride March, But BLM Protest Off-Limits For Being ‘Political’

By Marisa SarnoffMay 3rd, 2021, 5:53 pm

Washington Post editors reminded newsroom employees about the newspaper’s “longstanding policy” of expecting that newsroom employees will not participate in public political activism – although “expressions of personal identity” are acceptable, according to an internal memo.

“Memo from Washington Post managing editors to employees today outlining the ‘festivals and parades’ staff are permitted to participate in, as well as the events they are prohibited from participating in,” Daily Beast reporter Max Tani tweeted Monday.

The Post memo was meant to “clarify our guidance on certain expressions of personal identity,” according to the document, and says that newsroom staffers may participate in “celebratory parades or festivals that are not partisan or political.”

The guidance apparently allows for participation in “Pride or Juneteenth celebrations, July 4th parades, heritage festivals and other such non-political gatherings,” while employees are expected to “refrain from such expressions of public advocacy” such as protests, demonstrations, and “partisan activities.”

“Context matters: It would be fine to participate in a celebration at BLM plaza but not a protest there or attend a Pride gathering but not a demonstration at the Supreme Court,” the memo also said.

“We should do everything possible to avoid partisanship or advocacy for specific policies or special interests, or the appearance of such activity,” the memo said, adding that an employee may wear a “rainbow cap, wave an American flag or wear a t-shirt celebrating their identity,” but a shirt supporting, for example, Washington DC statehood would not be acceptable, as “that would be an expression of public advocacy on a matter we cover.”

Some journalists on Twitter, however, said the guidance is an overreach, confusing, and potentially discriminatory.

