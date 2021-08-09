Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan Calls on CNN to Suspend Chris Cuomo

Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan called on Monday for CNN’s Chris Cuomo to face at least a suspension from his job for the role he played in his brother’s misdeeds.

Sullivan scathingly said the network-enabled “deplorable” behavior from Cuomo, who “put brotherly love ahead of journalistic propriety” while CNN leadership “let him get away with it.”

“Here’s what CNN’s Chris Cuomo has done over the past weeks and months: failed to maintain the most basic of journalistic principles, which are independence, fairness and impartiality,” Sullivan wrote, noting that New York’s attorney general found Cuomo had helped advised his brother — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) — craft a response to allegations of sexual abuse and harassment.

“On Monday evening, Chris Cuomo won’t be on the air as he starts a supposedly long-planned vacation,” Sullivan added. “It should be turned into — at least — an unpaid suspension of significant length. And CNN should be transparent with its viewers that its anchor acted unethically and that the network won’t countenance it. For the network with dozens of bureaus around the world and some 4,000 employees, it’s a cop-out.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded last week the governor had sexually harassed numerous women. His top aide, Melissa DeRosa, said on Sunday that was resigning from her position, even as Cuomo has said he has no plans to leave office.

CNN’s Cuomo acknowledged in May had that he been “looped into calls” with his brother’s staff. CNN President Jeff Zucker discounted the issue the same month, saying in a town hall meeting with employees he was “not surprised that Chris had conversations with his brother.”

