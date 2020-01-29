A Democratic PAC has released a nasty attack ad in Iowa against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) that questions his ability to defeat President Donald Trump in the general election and to maintain the cardiac activity required to live.

Entitled “Electable,” the 30-second spot features several Iowa Democrats who are named in the spot expressing concerns about Sanders’ ability to beat Trump.

“The most important thing is we have to be Trump,” says one man, followed by a woman who says, “I doubt if Bernie Sanders can beat Trump.”

“I like Bernie, I think he has great ideas, but Michigan, Pennsylvania, Iowa? They’re just not going to vote for a socialist,” the first man says.

“I do have some concerns about Bernie Sanders’ health, considering the fact that he did have a heart attack,” says another Iowa voter, a young woman.

The rest of the hits are along the lies of, “I think it’s very important to the Democrats nominate somebody that can beat Trump,” but “I don’t feel as though Bernie Sanders would do well against Donald Trump,” and “I just don’t think Bernie can beat Trump.”

Senator Sanders was hospitalized in October, and several days later it was revealed that he had suffered a heart attack. Since then, he has rebounded in the polls, run a vigorous campaign, and released letters from his doctors declaring him fit.

The ad was produced by the pro-Israel PAC “Democratic Majority for Israel,” which says its mission is to “help ensure the Democratic party remains pro-Israel, by electing Democrats who support a strong U.S.–Israel relationship.”

Sanders campaign co-chair Rep. Ro Khanna denounced the ad, tweeting “For a Democratic SuperPAC to attack ⁦@BernieSanders⁩ health is beyond the pale of decency. Imagine the outrage if a Dem group had run attack ads about FDR’s polio. Every Presidential candidate must denounce this & call for the ad to be taken down.”

For a Democratic SuperPAC to attack ⁦@BernieSanders⁩ health is beyond the pale of decency. Imagine the outrage if a Dem group had run attack ads about FDR’s polio. Every Presidential candidate must denounce this & call for the ad to be taken down. https://t.co/6BPZFbs3nT — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) January 29, 2020

Watch the ad above via DMFI.

