Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders had heart surgery following “chest discomfort,” according to a statement from his presidential campaign.

On Wednesday, the Sanders campaign said the senator will be canceling all events for “the next few days” after he experienced “chest discomfort” Tuesday evening, and underwent surgery for a blocked artery statement via email from Bernie 2020):

LAS VEGAS – Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Senior Advisor Jeff Weaver on Wednesday issued the following statement: “During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted. Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

Sanders was scheduled to appear at a March for Our Lives forum on gun reform in Las Vegas.

