WATCH: Arrest of Alleged Michigan School Shooter Ethan Crumbley’s Parents Caught on Camera

Exclusive CNN video shows the arrest of James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of 15-year-old Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley.

On Friday, the couple was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in Tuesday’s massacre for potential wrongdoings on their part leading up to the shooting. The pair became fugitives after the arrest warrants were issued, but were arrested overnight.

And on Saturday morning, CNN aired exclusive video of the arrest, which was carried out by the Detroit Police Department. From CNN:

The US Marshals Service was helping local authorities search for the couple and had offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information that could lead to their arrest. Ultimately, Detroit police made the arrest after a local business owner saw a woman standing near “the suspect vehicle” in his parking lot and called 911, according to a statement to CNN from Undersheriff Michael McCabe with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. “After an extensive search by DPD including Detroit K-9 units both of the fugitives were located and arrested by DPD,” McCabe said. Prosecutors had worried about the couple escaping because they didn’t have ties to their community, and officials had trouble locating the Crumbleys once their son was being arraigned, a law enforcement source told CNN on Friday.

The couple apparently had help entering the building, which authorities told CNN could result in charges.

The Crumbleys are alleged to have ignored a host of warning signs ahead of the shooting. School officials had told the Crumbleys that their son was caught by a teacher searching for ammunition online, apparently intended for a gun the Crumbleys bought him as a Christmas present. The kid found the gun in an unlocked drawer and took it, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say that Jennifer Crumbley reacted to the revelation by texting her son, “LOL, I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.”

The next day, the Crumbleys were called to the school after their son’s teacher found a note with the words “Blood everywhere,” and “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.”

The note also featured a drawing of a gun and a person who’d been shot, and a laughing emoji.

