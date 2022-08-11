WATCH: Attorney General Merrick Garland Holds Press Conference After Mar-a-Lago Raid

Attorney General Merrick Garland is scheduled to speak to the media on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET, just days after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Little is known about the circumstances of the Trump raid. According to the New York Times, the search concerned classified documents that Trump took from the White House after he left office. According to Newsweek, the raid was not related to the Department of Justice’s probe of Trump’s conduct surrounding the Jan. 6 attack.

The warrant, which Trump is in possession of, has not been made public.

According to a Thursday report from CNN, the search warrant was executed because investigators obtained evidence that Trump was withholding classified documents previously sought:

The FBI search at Mar-a-Lago this week came months after federal investigators served an earlier grand jury subpoena and took away sensitive national security documents from former President Donald Trump’s property during a June meeting, people familiar with the matter tell CNN. Investigators executed Monday’s search in part because they had developed evidence, including from at least one witness, that there were potentially classified documents still remaining at the Palm Beach, Florida, property months after the National Archives arranged for the retrieval of 15 boxes of documents that included classified information in January of this year, a person briefed on the matter said.

Garland has repeatedly said that the Department of Justice is unafraid to hold anyone accountable.

As it pertains to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, Garland told NBC News’ Lester Holt last month, “We pursue justice without fear or favor. We intend to hold everyone, anyone who was criminally responsible for events surrounding January 6, for any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another, accountable, that’s what we do. We don’t pay any attention to other issues with respect to that.”

Watch above.

