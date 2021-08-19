WATCH: Biden Says He is Overdue for Booster, He and Jill Will Get 3rd Shot

President Joe Biden said that he is overdue for a Covid booster shot, and that he and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be getting a third shot.

President Biden sat for an exclusive interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday, an interview which generated many newsworthy moments — most of which had to do with Afghanistan.

But toward the end, Stephanopoulos asked the president abot the other news of the day — the approval of COVID-19 boosters for all vaccine-eligible Americans effective September 20.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I know we’re outta time. I have two quick questions on COVID. I know you’re gonna make– be makin’ an announcement on booster shots today. Have you and the first lady gotten your booster shots yet? BIDEN: We’re gonna get the booster shots. And– it’s somethin’ that I think– you know, because we g– w– we got our shots all the way back in I think December. So it’s– it’s– it’s past time. And so the idea (NOISE) that the recommendation– that’s my wife calling. (LAUGH) No. (LAUGH) But all kiddin’ aside, yes, we will get the booster shots. STEPHANOPOULOS: And– and finally– are you comfortable with Americans getting a third shot when so many millions around the world haven’t had their first? BIDEN: Absolutely because we’re providing more to the rest of the world than all the rest of the world combined. We got enough for everybody American, plus before this year is– before we get to the middle of next year, we’re gonna provide a half a billion shots to the rest of the world. We’re keepin’ our part of the bargain. We’re doin’ more than anybody.

President Biden got his first Covid shot on December 21, and his second dose was delivered on January 11. By effective dateof the booster change, it will have been 8 months and 9 days since his last shot.

