ABC’s Misleading Tweet Spurs Blizzard of Brutal Biden Condemnation on the Right

ABC News posted a misleading tweet that sparked a wave of online blowback against President Joe Biden from critics on the right.

President Biden sat for an exclusive interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday, and on Thursday morning, the network tweeted out clips of the many newsworthy moments from that interview.

But one tweet was missing a crucial bit of context, one which would have only used up two characters of the 280 permitted. The tweet read:

EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos: “Do you believe the Taliban have changed?” Pres. Biden: “I think they’re going through sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognized by the int’l community as being a legitimate government.”

EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos: “Do you believe the Taliban have changed?” Pres. Biden: “I think they’re going through sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognized by the int’l community as being a legitimate government.” https://t.co/zgMVDKleiv pic.twitter.com/Bgxenaydap — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2021

But the tweet omitted one very important word from Biden’s direct response to the question: “No.”

STEPHANOPOULOS: What happens now in Afghanistan? Do you believe the Taliban have changed?

BIDEN: No. I think– let me put it this way. I think they’re going through sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognized by the international community as being a legitimate government. I’m not sure they do.

Although the tweet included video of the exchange, critics of the president appeared to react to the text only, while journalists and other verified users pointed out ABC’s misleading post:

If he believes this, he’s delusional. If he doesn’t really believe this but hopes you will, he’s abdicating his duty to the public. https://t.co/xpJ5Pix9cF — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 19, 2021

Notably missing from this tweet is the clear “no” Biden offered before the below quote. https://t.co/LCpSHSMvN8 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 19, 2021

Which staff member wrote this tweet to deliberately omit Biden saying “no” immediately? — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) August 19, 2021

Joe Biden has lost his mind. https://t.co/7cc2AZ8254 — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) August 19, 2021

They’re going through an existential crisis after “defeating” the most powerful military in world history? This is delusional insanity. https://t.co/HkWqPznqfv — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 19, 2021

wut https://t.co/IhJReOgt0R — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) August 19, 2021

Biden does not know what an existential crisis is (or he is lying). The Taliban aren’t questioning if their lives have meaning / value / purpose right as they **succeed in their 20 year mission & take over Afghanistan**. In their view it’s total validation, not existential dread. https://t.co/CgxQ1lbP2a — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 19, 2021

what the fuck https://t.co/qdqSym1NdJ — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) August 19, 2021

Biden on July 8: Q: Do you trust the Taliban, Mr. President? Do you trust the Taliban, sir? Biden: Is that a serious question? Q: It is absolutely a serious question. Do you trust the Taliban? Biden: No, I do not. No, I do not trust the Taliban. https://t.co/6VMniygC25 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 19, 2021

Watch above via ABC News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com