ABC’s Misleading Tweet Spurs Blizzard of Brutal Biden Condemnation on the Right

By Tommy ChristopherAug 19th, 2021, 9:28 am
 

ABC News posted a misleading tweet that sparked a wave of online blowback against President Joe Biden from critics on the right.

President Biden sat for an exclusive interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday, and on Thursday morning, the network tweeted out clips of the many newsworthy moments from that interview.

But one tweet was missing a crucial bit of context, one which would have only used up two characters of the 280 permitted. The tweet read:

EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos: “Do you believe the Taliban have changed?”

Pres. Biden: “I think they’re going through sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognized by the int’l community as being a legitimate government.”

But the tweet omitted one very important word from Biden’s direct response to the question: “No.”

STEPHANOPOULOS: What happens now in Afghanistan? Do you believe the Taliban have changed?

BIDEN: No. I think– let me put it this way. I think they’re going through sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognized by the international community as being a legitimate government. I’m not sure they do.

Although the tweet included video of the exchange, critics of the president appeared to react to the text only, while journalists and other verified users pointed out ABC’s misleading post:

