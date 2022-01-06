WATCH: Biden Slams ‘Defeated’ Trump, Details Litany of Big Lie Failures During Jan. 6 Anniversary Speech

President Joe Biden taunted former President Donald Trump with a litany of defeats that were dealt after the election, and after the failure of the January 6th coup attempt.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered speeches at the Capitol Thursday morning to mark the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection.

True to expectations, the president devoted large chunks of the speech to denouncing Trump — without naming him — and in one section, to twisting the knife over the results of the election and its fallout.

“He’s not just a former president. He’s a defeated former president,” Biden said, “Defeated by a margin of over seven million of your votes… in a full and free and fair election.”

He went on to say that not only is there “no evidence” the election results were inaccurate, “In fact, in every venue where evidence had to be produced and oaths to tell the truth had to be taken, the former president failed to make his case.”

The president then attacked the logic of Trump’s supporters in Congress, who tried to overturn the results:

Just think about this: The former president and his supporters have never been able to explain how they accept as accurate the other election results that took place on November 3rd, the elections for governor. United States Senate. House of Representatives. Elections, which they closed the gap in the House. They challenged none of that. President’s name was first. Then we went down the line. Governors, Senators, House of Representatives. Somehow, those results are accurate on the same ballot. But the presidential race was flawed. And on the same ballot, the same day, cast by the same voters.

Biden also ripped Trump for asserting that “the mob who sought to impose their will through violence are the nation’s true patriots.”

“Is that what you thought when you looked at the mob ransacking the Capitol, destroying property, literally defecating in the hallways?” Biden asked.

“Rifling through the desks of senators and representatives. Hunting down members of Congress. Patriots. Not in my view,” Biden said.

Watch above via CNN.

