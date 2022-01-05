White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked how President Joe Biden plans to address former President Donald Trump’s “role” in the events of Jan. 6, 2020.

Psaki held a briefing with reporters on Wednesday, during which CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked about Biden’s speech on the first anniversary of the Capitol insurrection.

“Tomorrow with the president is going to speak on Capitol Hill. Is he going to address his predecessor’s role in the riot?” Collins asked.

“Yes,” Psaki replied, and said she’d like to give “a little more preview of that.”

She said that Biden is “going to speak to the truth of what happened, not the lies that some have spread since, and the peril it posed to the rule of law and our system of democratic governance.”

“President Biden has, of course, spoken repeatedly about how the former president abused his office, undermined the Constitution, and ignored his oath to the American people in an effort to amass more power for himself and his allies,” Psaki continued, adding that President Biden “sees Jan. 6 as a tragic culmination of what those four years under President Trump did to our country.

Psaki went on to add that “President Biden will lay out the significance of what happened at the Capitol, and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw, and he will forcibly push back on the lies spread by the former president in an attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters, as well as distract from his role in what happened.”

Collins asked Psaki if Biden will “call Donald Trump out by name,” to which Psaki replied “We’ll see.”

“We’re finalizing the speech, but I think people will know who he’s referring to,” she added with a smile.

Psaki was just asked yesterday why it is that President Biden doesn’t focus more on criticizing Trump individually for his role in the insurrection.

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

